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Aston Villa have agreed to include a clause in Ibrahim Mbaye’s deal which will see them paying around €4m to Paris Saint-Germain when the winger moves on.

The Villa Park giants brought in Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea this summer to add to their winger department, but Unai Emery wants to add more.

They were keen to sign Portuguese international Rafael Leao from AC Milan and Emery talked with the player to convince him to move, but their efforts have gone to waste as he is now set to join Galatasaray.

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Villa quickly decided to move on to other targets on their list and they managed to agree a deal with Ligue 1 giants PSG for the signature of Mbaye.

It has been suggested that the figure Aston Villa are set to pay to PSG is in the region of €55m and the deal was done with the help of Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris’ relationship with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

There are other aspects to the deal though which will see PSG eventually bank more cash from Mbaye’s move to the Premier League.

According to French journalist Benjamin Quarez, Aston Villa have agreed to a deal with PSG which could reach up to €60m

Trophy won Championnat National U19 x3 Ligue 1 x2 Coupe de France Champions League x2 UEFA Super Cup x2 FIFA Intercontinental Cup What Ibrahim Mbaye has won

They will pay a €55m fee with €1m in the form of a FIFA solidarity payment to the French giants due to the 18-year-old coming through their academy set-up.

Aston Villa will have to pay around €4m in the event of the Senegalese international securing a permanent move away from Villa Park in the future.

Paris Saint-Germain authorised Mbaye to travel to England to get his first part of the medical done with Aston Villa and he is expected to sign a deal with Emery’s side on Sunday.

If everything goes well, Mbaye could make his debut for Aston Villa against Hull City at the MKM Stadium on 5th September.

He was previously wanted by Aston Villa’s Premier League rivals Liverpool, but the Reds decided to end their pursuit for the winger due to the PSG’s asking price.

Villa have also brought in Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea to further strengthen their forward department, but they are still in the market for a defender.