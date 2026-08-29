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Fulham are yet to make contact with Rayo Vallecano over right-back Andrei Ratiu, with any approach set to require the €25m release clause to prise him away from the Spanish side.

The 28-year-old has already opened his La Liga campaign with a defeat and a draw, with Rayo Vallecano still searching for their first victory of the season.

The Spanish defender started both fixtures, continuing where he left off last term after making 31 league starts and contributing to five goals.

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Last summer, Ratiu drew Premier League interest, with Tottenham Hotspur eager to sign him, but Rayo Vallecano’s decision to reject the move left the defender ‘hurt and disappointed.’

Last month, English interest resurfaced, with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest keeping a close eye on the Romanian right-back, who remains open to a move to the Premier League.

Now, with just days remaining before deadline day, Fulham have emerged as the latest club linked with an interest.

According to Spanish journalist Pablo Villa, however, direct contact has not yet been made between the Cottagers and the Madrid-based side to register their interest in Ratiu.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

It is also understood that, should that call eventually come, his €25m release clause would be required to take him to Craven Cottage.

Ratiu recently signed a fresh contract in November, keeping him at the club until 2030, allowing Rayo Vallecano to hold firm over their star defender, who shone in the Conference League last season, including scoring against BK Hacken.

This year, however, Rayo Vallecano do not have European football, much like Fulham, meaning Ratiu may not have an overly difficult decision to make.

The decision now rests with the Cottagers, with Alvaro Arbeloa’s side yet to make contact and just days remaining to either open talks or trigger the €25m release clause Rayo Vallecano are standing firm on.