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Harrison Armstrong has not agreed to swap Everton for Nottingham Forest, but talks on a transfer are ‘progressing’, according to Toffees insider The Bobble.

Forest are keen to make more signings before the transfer window closes to back new boss OIiver Glasner.

Deals at the City Ground have speeded up over the course of the last month, with Ousmane Diomande and Liam Delap arriving on big money transfers from Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea, respectively.

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Nottingham Forest though have yet to fully replace Elliot Anderson, sold for an eye-watering sum earlier this summer, and are now eyeing Armstrong for that role.

Anderson was signed from Newcastle United while a rising talent, amid the Magpies having to cash in due to PSR concerns, and then kicked on with his development at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest feel that Armstrong can tread the same path as Anderson and have been holding talks with Everton over a £40m deal.

Armstrong chose to play for Everton at Bournemouth on Saturday despite the discussions and he has not agreed to the transfer yet.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Even so, talks to take him to the City Ground are ‘progressing’.

There could be a significant fan backlash if Everton decide to sell Armstrong, but the club’s owners may feel the cash on the table is too good to turn down.

He has relatively little experience at Premier League level and spent the first half of last season in the Championship with Preston North End.

David Moyes has admitted his admiration for the midfielder, dubbing him a ‘clever footballer’ earlier this year.

Alfie Devine, who played alongside Armstrong at Deepdale last term, claimed that it is ‘quite scary’ just how good the midfielder is.

Losing Armstrong would be a less than ideal scenario for Moyes, but with Nottingham Forest pushing to get the deal done, they appear to believe it is one they can push over the line.