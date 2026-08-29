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Italian giants Juventus are ‘seriously considering’ a move for Newcastle United target Nick Woltemade in the remaining days of the window.

Newcastle paid a club-record fee last summer to bring in Woltemade from Stuttgart as a replacement for Alexander Isak, but his move did not unfold the way he expected it to.

Despite a good start to the season, Woltemade saw his form taking a dip and managed to score only twice after December for the Magpies.

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In July, Stuttgart legend Karlheinz Forster stated that the German striker is probably regretting his move to Newcastle and in the ongoing window Woltemade has been linked with a move away from the club.

There have been enquiries for Woltemade this summer, but Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle does rate his talents.

Despite Jaissle rating Woltemade, it is possible that he could head out of the St James’ Park exit door before the window closes.

Napoli have come in with an offer to take the 24-year-old striker on loan, but to sign him, the Italian outfit will have to offload a player first.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Woltemade’s stock in Italy is high, as Juventus are among his admirers and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Juve), they are seriously considering the Newcastle star as an option.

The centre forward’s suitors have received a boost as it has been suggested that Magpies are open to letting the player leave this summer, even on loan.

However, Napoli have the advantage over the Old Lady in the race for the Newcastle star, with Woltemade having given his nod to a move to Naples.

Napoli have yet to reach an agreement with Newcastle, which gives an opportunity to Juventus to convince the player.

Nottingham Forest also came in with an offer to sign the German international, but the Tyneside outfit promptly rejected their approach.