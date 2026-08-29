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Fixture: Celtic vs Falkirk

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has selected his Celtic lineup vs Falkirk for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership contest at Celtic Park.

Celtic suffered a disastrous blow in midweek with their exit from the Champions League, where it was suggested a lack of squad depth was ‘brutally exposed’, and O’Neill will need to work hard to make sure there is no hangover.

The Bhoys squad will be disappointed at missing out on the chance to play in the Champions League league phase, but are at least still in the Europa League.

Domestically, Celtic have won both their Scottish Premiership games so far and face a Falkirk outfit who have drawn one and lost one of their two clashes.

Falkirk will come into the clash the fresher of the two teams though and will want to try to make that aspect count at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Celtic beat Falkirk 3-1 the last time the two sides, met, while the Bhoys won every game they played against them last term.

Summer arrival Mika Baur has urged his team-mates to put the Champions League loss against LASK Linz behind them and focus on the Falkirk game.

O’Neill will want not just a good result, but also a good performance, as Celtic aim to get back on the horse.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Falkirk today is Viljami Sinisalo, while at the back O’Neill goes with Colby Donovan, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

The engine room will be an area O’Neill will look for his side to establish control in and Celtic field Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mika Baur and Benjamin Nygren, while Yang and Hassan support Camilo Duran.

If changes need to be made to the Celtic lineup vs Falkirk at any point then O’Neill can look towards his substitutes bench, where options available include James Forrest and Luke McCowan.

Celtic Lineup vs Falkirk

Sinisalo, Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Baur, Nygren, Yang, Hassan, Duran

Substitutes: Doohan, Trusty, McCowan, Tounetki, Osmand, Kenny, Murray, Forrest, Kennedy