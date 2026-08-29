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Everton left back Adam Aznou has asked to leave for regular game time, with La Liga side Malaga emerging with advancing talks to take him on loan, according to Toffees insider The Bobble.

The Morocco international, who rose through the ranks at Barcelona, joined Everton last summer from Bayern Munich for an estimated €9m.

The move was driven by the left-back’s desire to take on a bigger role and gain more regular minutes, which were not forthcoming at the Allianz Arena.

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The 20-year-old, however, did not get the opportunities he had hoped for on Merseyside, spending much of the campaign on the bench and playing second fiddle to Vitaliy Mykolenko, with fewer than 300 minutes to his name.

The Morocco starlet made a late cameo in Everton’s EFL Cup victory over Preston North End on Wednesday, but it could prove to be his final appearance for the Toffees this term.

In June, it was suggested that Everton could sanction a loan move for the Moroccan, with Aznou now requesting an exit in search of more regular first-team football.

La Liga side Malaga have already made an approach and are advancing in talks over a season-long loan deal for the 20-year-old defender.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Aznou is no stranger to Spanish football, having spent the second half of the 2024/25 season on loan at La Liga side Real Valladolid, making 13 appearances.

With Tuesday’s deadline fast approaching, a move to Los Boquerones would leave Moyes with a headache, as Everton would be left without senior cover for Mykolenko.

The Toffees are also in the market for a right-back following the departure of long-serving club servant Seamus Coleman and had been linked with Trai Hume, although that interest has since been dismissed.

Wing-back Raoul Bellanova, who has remained on Everton’s radar throughout the summer, now has competition from Fulham, who are also keen to bring the Italian in to work under Alvaro Arbeloa.

With deadline day drawing closer, Moyes will still be keen to strengthen his defensive options as Everton look to make a push for European football this term.