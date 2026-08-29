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Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is being pursued by Serie A side Fiorentina, with ‘negotiations under way’ as renowned sporting director Fabio Paratici seeks to loan him.

Gnonto joined Leeds during the summer transfer window of 2022 from Swiss side FC Zurich, initially signing a five-year deal with the Whites, which was later extended until June 2028.

Initially signed for the Under-21s side, he quickly forced his way into the first team mix.

Having looked to leave Leeds following their relegation, he stayed put, but has struggled to really nail down a regular spot under Daniel Farke.

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The Italian attacker nevertheless played a role in helping the Whites secure promotion to the Premier League during the 2024/25 season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 43 Championship appearances.

Last season, the 23-year-old found minutes tough to come by and was mostly used from the bench, playing only 524 minutes across 23 Premier League appearances.

The winger attracted transfer market interest from Bundesliga side Freiburg back in May, but the trail has gone cold since as the deal was considered ‘difficult’.

However, with fresh developments emerging, it appears the Leeds star has attracted fresh interest from Italy.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via Sportsmediaset), Fiorentina’s renowned sporting director Paratici is aiming to sign Gnonto on loan.

‘Negotiations are under way’ to try to put a deal in place and bring Gnonto to Italy.

The Serie A side have been actively looking in the English market to strengthen their squad, with Fiorentina trying to secure Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United.

Fiorentina have also kept ‘contacts alive’ over a potential late-window move for Everton striker Beto should they miss out on Zirkzee.

Now the Italian side are looking to secure the Leeds star to further bolster their attack.

Gnonto is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during a pre-season friendly against Manchester United.

Despite being an Italy international, Gnonto has never played his club football in Serie A.