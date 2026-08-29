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Nottingham Forest star Omari Hutchinson ‘could travel’ to Italy on Sunday if negotiations with AC Milan progress, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

Forest have been working on several avenues before the transfer window closes, but as well as arrivals there are likely to be exits too.

In the defensive department, Morato is currently being chased by Italian outfit Roma and winger Arnaud Kalimueando is an alternative for Fiorentina in case they fail with their move for Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee.

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Hutchinson is another player being linked with an exit from Forest before the window closes on 1st September, with AC Milan having him on their wish list.

The Rossoneri, now managed by Ruben Amorim, have just sanctioned a move to Galatasaray for Rafael Leao.

Hutchinsson, 22, has four years left on his current deal with the Tricky Trees, but it has been suggested that the player is open to making a switch to Rossoneri this summer.

Hutchinson has fallen down the pecking order under new boss Oliver Glasner and he was left out of the squad from Nottingham Forest’s game against Liverpool today.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

It has been claimed that if the negotiation between Nottingham Forest and AC Milan progresses, Hutchinson could travel to Italy on Sunday.

AC Milan boss Amorim is looking to add a winger and it is thought that Hutchinson could fit the bill at the San Siro.

A loan deal with an obligation to buy if certain conditions have been met is being discussed between both parties.

Forest paid £37.5m to bring Hutchinson to the City Ground last summer from Ipswich Town and he managed to net only one goal with seven assists in 31 league appearances for them.

He was omitted from Nottingham Forest’s Europa League squad for the league stage, but later was included in the knockout stages, where he managed to make eight outings.

Now if everything goes well, Hutchinson might get an opportunity to reignite his career at San Siro under Amorim’s watch.