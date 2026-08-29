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Juventus have ‘made an initial official request’ to Tottenham Hotspur to sign Nottingham Forest target Pape Matar Sarr.

Spurs have made Sarr surplus to requirements and are ready to sanction an exit for the midfielder before the transfer window slams shut next week.

There has been no shortage of interest in the energetic midfielder, with Turkish champions Galatasaray heavily linked with wanting him, though nothing has become advanced yet.

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Nottingham Forest are interested in taking Sarr to the City Ground, but could potentially face competition from Everton for his signature.

Monaco and Besiktas are also potential destinations for the midfielder, however there could now be an option in Serie A for Sarr to explore.

According to Italian journalist Romeo Agresti, Juventus have ‘made an initial official request’ to Tottenham for Sarr.

The Bianconeri, who have had to carefully watch their spending due to not being in the Champions League this season, would like to sign Sarr on a loan agreement.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Juventus would also want an option to buy including in the event that Sarr impresses in Serie A.

Whether Spurs would be prepared to play ball on those terms remains to be seen.

Sarr was not involved in Tottenham’s matchday squad on Saturday against Newcastle United, as Roberto De Zerbi watched his side beaten 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, Sarr’s agents have little time to find him a new destination for the season.

A move to Juventus could genuinely appeal to the Senegal international.

Tottenham are in the midst of a busy summer window, but their decision to sell Will Lankshear to Middlesbrough has been criticised as the wrong move.

Lankshear scored twice for Middlesbrough on Saturday as Boro saw off West Brom with a 3-1 win at the Riverside.