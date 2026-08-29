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Rangers are about to turn a verbal offer for former Gers star Vaclav Cerny into an official bid, with the Ibrox side ‘experiencing hectic hours’ in their attempts to do the deal.

The Gers have been active in the market and they have brought in a host of new faces to Ibrox to back new boss Derek McInnes.

However, their off the field business has yet to bring them results on the pitch as Rangers are still looking for their first win in the Scottish Premiership this season.

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Rubbing salt to their disappointment they have been knocked out of Europa League and Conference League, with the Jablonec display hammers by veteran journalist Tom English as ‘an abomination’.

Rangers are still in the market to bring in players and they are looking to bring back a former player in the form of Cerny to Ibrox.

Rangers signed Cerny on loan in the summer of 2024 from Wolfsburg and the player had an impressive campaign with them but they did not make his move permanent, despite being able to do so.

He joined Besiktas last summer and now it has been suggested that he could return to Scotland to don a Rangers shirt again.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Gers are in negotiations with the Turkish giants to sign Cerny, who has two more years left on his current deal and Besiktas have an option to extend it further by one year.

Rangers made a verbal offer to Besiktas to sign the right winger and now they are set to back it with an official bid, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun.

It is suggested that Rangers are ‘experiencing hectic hours’ as they seek to convince both Besiktas to sell and Cerny to move.

Rangers have been linked with a move for Cerny since the early days of the window but it was suggested that he is not inclined to leave this summer.

Now with deadline day approaching fast it remains to be seen whether Rangers will be able to get the deal over the line on time.