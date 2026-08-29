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Rangers are ‘willing to sell’ winger Djeidi Gassama, but have slapped a €10m asking price on his head as the race heats up.

The attacker could move in the final days of the transfer window as he has interest from both Serie A and Ligue 1.

A move could well be an attractive prospect for the 22-year-old given Rangers’ struggles and the fact there is now no European football at all at Ibrox this season.

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Derek McInnes was appointed as a move towards an experienced boss and steady hand, but Rangers have looked a shambles on the pitch and were roundly blasted following the loss to Jablonec on Thursday.

Amid that backdrop, Gassama is being chased, with Italian pair Monza and Parma both seeing bids of around €7m turned down.

Despite that, Rangers are ‘willing to sell’, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Gers have made clear they want at least €10m to let Gassama move on and Ligue 1 side Monaco are aware of the price needed for the wide-man.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Monaco remain keen, along with the Serie A sides, but given Gassama’s deal at Rangers runs until 2029, the chances of a discount on the price look slim.

The Gers have just brought in two more wingers in the shape of Daisuke Yokota and Kim Min-su, while they are chasing Vaclav Cerny.

Rangers refused to trigger an option to buy for Cerny when he was at the club on loan, but are now trying to sign him again.

They have already made a verbal offer to Besiktas for the Czech star and are now set to turn that into a formal bid.

There still looks to be work to do on the deal, with both Besiktas and Cerny needing to be convinced.