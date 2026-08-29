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Bradley Barcola has been authorised by Paris Saint-Germain to travel to undergo his medical at Liverpool with a deal now having been fully agreed between the two clubs.

Andoni Iraola has been clear about his desire to strengthen Liverpool’s options out wide before the transfer window closes.

The Reds have already brought in Victor Munoz after beating Newcastle United to the Spaniard’s signature, despite the Magpies initially being favourites to land him.

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Liverpool had reached an agreement with Ibrahim Mbaye over a move, but the deal collapsed after PSG’s valuation of the winger proved too high for the Reds.

However, the Anfield outfit look set to land Barcola, who is expected to sign a five-year deal, with Liverpool paying an initial fee of just over £100m, with a further £20m in add-ons.

Now, according to PSG insider Djamel, Barcola has been authorised by PSG to travel to undergo a medical at Liverpool.

It has been suggested that PSG and Liverpool still need to exchange documents, but the medical is set to happen this weekend.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Reds have been looking to fill the void created after the departure of Mohamed Salah and Barcola’s proven top-level experience has made him an attractive prospect.

Despite the 23-year-old looking set to join the Anfield outfit, Liverpool would still want a second winger to come in.

After refusing to meet the asking price for Ibrahim Mbaye, the Reds also made an offer for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh, but the Seagulls’ £80m valuation is considered too high.

It was recently suggested that Liverpool ‘are making another push’ to sign Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr, with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad also keeping a close eye on the situation.

Liverpool could be reluctant to sanction Cody Gakpo’s departure if they fail to sign another winger beyond Barcola, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both chasing the Dutchman.