George Wood/Getty Images

Sunderland have joined the hunt to snap up Hull City target Malick Fofana from French side Lyon and are ‘exploring’ a potential move for him.

The Black Cats are keen to add to their attacking options before the transfer window slams shut next week.

They have been in talks to sign Igor Paixao from Marseille and have an agreement on terms with the winger, but no agreement in place with the French side yet.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Sunderland do not want to end up empty handed and have other irons in the fire, with moves being looked at.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, they are now ‘exploring’ a move for Lyon winger Fofana, who is wanted by Hull City.

The Tigers have made a verbal offer of €35m to bring Fofana to the Premier League, while Roma are also in the mix and have an agreement on personal terms with the player.

Sunderland are now assessing whether they could sign Fofana and what the terms of the deal would eventually be, at the same time as they are continuing talks for Paixao.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Fofana was on the radar of Premier League sides last summer, with Liverpool having him in their sights in the event Federico Chiesa moved on.

A real effort to land the winger was then made by Everton, but Fofana took the call he would not be leaving Lyon and stayed put.

The situation could be very different this time around, not least given Lyon’s need to raise cash.

It is unclear if Fofana has any preference over a future destination, but if not he may have to consider his situation soon, with the end of the summer transfer window approaching.

Unlike Hull City, Sunderland can offer Europa League football to Fofana, while the Black Cats will also present themselves as an established Premier League side, whereas the Tigers are tipped to be in a battle for survival.