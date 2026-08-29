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Tottenham Hotspur are set to miss out on key target Cody Gakpo, who wants to join Manchester City, according to journalist David Ornstein.

Spurs have been chasing the Netherlands international for much of the summer amid indications he was open to a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite landing Omar Marmoush and Savio from Manchester City, Roberto De Zerbi has still wanted Gakpo and viewed him as a key target.

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The situation became more complicated for Tottenham recently though after Manchester City entered the race for the Dutchman.

With Liverpool having now agreed a deal to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, the door has been opened for Gakpo to go if he wants to.

And he has picked Manchester City over Tottenham as his destination, also deciding against remaining at Liverpool in the process.

Now attempts are under way to reach an agreement to give Gakpo his wish of an Etihad move.

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For Tottenham, the news is a big blow and arrives with little time in the transfer window left to switch to an alternative.

Gakpo would have become the second player to swap Liverpool for Tottenham this summer after Andrew Robertson headed to north London.

Tottenham had been told by a Dutch journalist that they would be signing a model professional in the shape of Gakpo, but that will not now happen.

Spurs do have a limited amount of time to react and are likely to have other irons in the fire.

They also have to focus on offloading surplus to requirement players too however, with Pape Matar Sarr now the subject of interest from Juventus.

The Italians have gone in with an official request to Tottenham to sign Matar Sarr on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Whether that suits Spurs is unclear, especially as Sarr also has interest from a number of other clubs.

Tottenham face a busy end to the window, with defender Kevin Danso and striker Richarlison looking to leave.

Despite splashing a large amount of cash in the market, Tottenham will need to dip into their kitty further to make sure De Zerbi has the squad depth he needs.