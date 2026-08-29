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Tottenham Hotspur are assessing loan options for defender James Rowswell, who has attracted interest from multiple League One clubs.

Rowswell joined Tottenham through the club’s global football development programme and has spent over a decade developing through the youth ranks of the north London club.

The defender signed his first professional contract with Spurs in 2024, before extending his stay at the club until June 2029 in April, in a sign of how highly he is thought of in north London.

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The 20-year-old earned his senior debut with Tottenham in March, coming off the bench against Liverpool at Anfield.

Now it appears the young defender could be set for a temporary move away from the N17 side this summer, as Spurs look for him to get regular minutes and exposure to senior football.

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Tottenham are assessing loan options for Rowswell, with multiple League One clubs keen on him.

It has been suggested that the 20-year-old has been given permission to explore his options for a temporary move.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Tottenham have been highly active in this summer transfer window to bolster their defence, pushing the young defender down the pecking order.

Sending the defender on loan will give him regular playing minutes, while the north London club can monitor the player’s development.

It remains to be seen which League One clubs will make an official move to sign Rowswell before the window shuts down.

Meanwhile, in a bid to strengthen their attack, Tottenham have recently secured the signature of Omar Marmoush, who revealed he ‘loved’ the conversation he had with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Elsewhere, midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has attracted late interest from Nottingham Forest, with Everton also in contention for his signature.

The Senegalese though could well end up leaving the Premier League and moving to Serie A, with Juventus having been in touch with Spurs to request taking Sarr on loan for the season with an option to buy.