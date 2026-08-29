Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Bournemouth vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Bournemouth for this afternoon’s Premier League contest at Dean Court.

The Toffees are continuing to work hard in the transfer market – latest news here – but the focus in the meantime is on picking up results.

Everton booked their spot in the next round of the EFL Cup in midweek by easing to a 4-0 win away at Preston North End.

That result followed hot on the heels of a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace to kick off the new league campaign and Moyes is now eyeing six points from two games today.

The game comes too soon though for new signing Christian Norgaard, who is continuing his recovery from injury.

Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Dean Court last season, with the only goal of the game coming from Jack Grealish, who the Toffees are still trying to bring back.

Bournemouth did though visit the Hill Dickinson Stadium in February and run out 2-1 winners.

The Cherries though are under new management, with Andoni Iraola having departed to take over at Liverpool and German tactician Marco Rose coming in to replace him.

Moyes has Jordan Pickford in goal in his Everton lineup vs Bournemouth this afternoon, while at the back he goes with a four of Merlin Rohl, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Everton select James Garner, Harrison Armstrong and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Iliman Ndiaye and Tyrique George support Thierno Barry.

Moyes may well need to make changes to his Everton lineup vs Bournemouth during the course of the game and his options off the bench this afternoon on the south coast include Beto and Tyler Dibling.

Everton Lineup vs Bournemouth

Pickford, Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Armstrong, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, George, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, Keane, Beto, O’Brien, Dibling, Johnson, Alcaraz, Hackney, Iroegbunam