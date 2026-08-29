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Leeds United loan star Sebastiaan Bornauw has had a nightmare start to life at Hamburg, scoring an own goal in the Borussia Dortmund clash on Saturday evening.

After a year providing defensive cover at Leeds, with Daniel Farke regularly preferring other centre-back options, Bornauw was keen to move on this summer to get regular game time.

He eventually got his wish, with a move to Hamburg on loan, with an option to buy set at €4.6m that the Bundesliga club can trigger.

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Bornauw has been signed as the replacement for Luka Vuskovic, who was on loan at Hamburg from Tottenham Hotspur last season and was a huge success in northern Germany.

The Leeds loanee started in the heart of the Hamburg defence away at Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening.

Dortmund went ahead with nine minutes on the clock as Serhou Guirassy struck, but things got worse just before the break for the visitors.

A shot from just inside the box took a big deflection off Bornauw and made it 2-0 to Dortmund, which was how it eventually finished, despite the hosts having a man sent off in the second half.

🚨🇩🇪 | GOAL: AN OWN GOAL BY BORNAUW!! Dortmund 2-0 Hamburger. pic.twitter.com/e4FpHAxxFM — Futball Centa (@futballcenta) August 29, 2026

The start is sure to have been not what Bornauw was dreaming of, but in truth a loss at Dortmund was not altogether unexpected for Hamburg.

Bornauw and Hamburg will have an opportunity to bounce back next weekend when Mainz pay them a visit.

The Leeds loan star is a hugely experienced defender in German football, having played for both 1.FC Koln and Wolfsburg, and Hamburg will be confident the setback will not faze him.

As a replacement for Bornauw, Leeds raided the Bundesliga for Switzerland international Nico Elvedi, who they snapped up from Farke’s former club Borussia Monchengladbach.

Elvedi will hope he can get the vote to start for Leeds when they face Brentford in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday.