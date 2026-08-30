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Lille ‘will be able to accelerate discussions’ with Newcastle United over the sale of Matias Fernandez-Pardo after they agreed a deal for Feyenoord’s Ayase Ueda.

The French side have been firm about keeping hold of Fernandez-Pardo this summer and have tuned down bids from RB Leipzig and Newcastle.

Newcastle offered around €40m for the Belgium international winger and recently it emerged that Lille do have a price at which they would sell and it is €70m.

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Fernandez-Pardo is a player that Newcastle are putting in a real effort to sign before the window slams shut and on Sunday it was suggested they are ‘close to an agreement’ to land him.

The door could have just swung further open due to Lille having an agreement in place to bring in Ueda from Feyenoord.

The arrival of the Japanese will allow Lille to accelerate talks for the exit of Fernandez-Pardo, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Lille’s reluctance to lose Fernandez-Pardo could well have been lowered and a deal on favourable terms for the winger to depart could now make sense for the Ligue 1 side.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Newcastle are aiming for a busy end to the summer transfer window as they look to back Matthias Jaissle with more fresh faces.

The Magpies have a number of irons in the fire and are in the picture for Roma winger Matias Soule, who Fulham are trying to sign.

Attacker Nick Woltemade could potentially move on though, with interest from Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli in the German.

Newcastle splashed big cash to sign Woltemade from Stuttgart last summer, but he struggled to deliver in the Premier League last term.

Another potential target is Bilal El Khannouss, also at Stuttgart, and Newcastle know the terms that would be needed to offer to get the Moroccan.