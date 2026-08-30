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Celtic ‘have reached an agreement in principle’ with Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven for young midfielder Joel van den Berg.

The Bhoys have been working on an agreement for the 19-year-old midfielder and a sign that it was making progress arrived on Friday night.

PSV Eindhoven pulled Van den Berg out of a Jong PSV game in the Dutch second tier, the Eerste Divisie, with news of a possible move to Celtic surfacing.

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At that stage Celtic had still not submitted an official bid for Van den Berg, but now they have managed to reach an agreement to sign him, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink.

On Monday, Van den Berg will travel to Glasgow to finalise his move to Celtic, ‘barring unforeseen circumstances’.

Celtic have already prepared a contract to run until the summer of 2030 for the teenager to put pen to paper to.

How much Martin O’Neill considers Van den Berg ready to slot into the Celtic team remains to be seen.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

He is though very much a signing for the future and the Scottish champions will hope they can develop him over the coming years.

Van den Berg will want to put himself in the mix to get some minutes under his belt with Celtic, with the Europa League sure to be especially attractive to him.

The exact terms of the deal that Celtic have struck with PSV Eindhoven for Van den Berg remain unclear for now, as does whether the Dutch side have managed to insert a sell-on clause into it, although it is said to be worth ‘several millions’ of euros.

Celtic are working on other avenues to add to O’Neill’s squad before the transfer window closes, but it does not appear they will go back in for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Balazs Toth.

Blackburn look to have priced the Hungarian shot-stopper beyond the level that Celtic are prepared to pay.