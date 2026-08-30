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Fixture: Aberdeen vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has picked his Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash at Pittodrie.

The Gers boss has had a disastrous start to life in the Ibrox dugout and oversaw a lifeless performance away at mid-table Czech side Jablonec in the Conference League playoff round.

As a result of the loss in the Czech Republic, Rangers will have no European football at all this season.

Pressure is growing on McInnes and Rangers, with substantial cash already having been splashed once again in the transfer window with little noticeable result yet.

McInnes will be desperate for a reaction away at his former club Aberdeen this afternoon, as he targets Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership win of the season.

Aberdeen beat Hearts 2-1 at Pittodrie in their Scottish Premiership opener, but were then beaten 2-0 away at Dundee, before beating the same opposition 3-0 in the Scottish League Cup.

Rangers won 2-0 on their last visit to Pittodrie, while the last meeting between the two clubs saw Aberdeen crushed 4-1 at Ibrox.

McInnes would surely take a repeat of either of those results today as he looks to try to turn the Gers’ fortunes around.

Rangers continue to work to add to their squad before the window closes, with the latest track seeing an interest in Ferencvaros striker Lenny Joseph.

McInnes picks Ivor Pandur in goal in the Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen today, while at the back he selects Dujon Sterling, Olewthu Makhanya, Emmanuel Fernandez and James Penrice.

In midfield, Rangers go with Cammy Devlin and Dan Neil, while Kim Min-su, Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama support Lawrence Shankland.

If McInnes needs to change his Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen at any point then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Ryan Naderi and Connor Barron.

Rangers Lineup vs Aberdeen

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Neil, Devlin, Kim, Curtis, Gassama, Shankland

Substitutes: Kelly, Nedeljkovic, Godfrey, Barron, Chukwuani, Dragojevic, Aasgaard, Yokota, Naderi