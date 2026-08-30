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Celtic have now made a bid for PSV Eindhoven starlet Joel van den Berg, and a deal for the Dutch youngster looks imminent.

The Scottish giants were dumped out of the Champions League by Austrian side LASK Linz over two legs, despite the Bhoys leading the tie 4-0 at one point.

They will still be able to show their quality in the Europa League and are looking to continue bringing in new players.

Martin O’Neill’s side have been perfect in domestic competition and currently sit at the top of the table following three league wins.

They are currently looking to bring in an exciting young talent from the Netherlands and PSV’s 19-year-old attacking midfielder Van den Berg is high on their list.

The Dutch youth international was pulled out of Jong PSV’s Eerste Divisie game on Friday, amid interest from the Bhoys.

However, they were not the only club in the race for the teenager, but have now taken a solid step for him.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

And now, according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink, the Scottish giants have sent in a bid for Van den Berg.

And it has been suggested that a potential move for the attacking midfielder to Celtic Park ‘seems imminent’ at this point.

The Dutch Under-19 international is a prominent member of the Jong PSV side, but his first-team minutes have been limited.

Despite his contract running for two more years at the Philips Stadion, he appears to be closing in on an exit from the Eredivisie giants.

The teenage attacking midfielder has made only six senior appearances for PSV, and Celtic want to add him to their arsenal.

The financial details of the potential deal are currently unknown and it remains to be seen whether he will become a new Celtic player.