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Former Rangers boss Danny Rohl is trying to take Gers star Djeidi Gassama to Red Bull Salzburg, with more clubs keen on the winger.

The Gers have made another shaky start to their new season despite a host of changes made by the club hierarchy, but a scrappy 1-0 win at Aberdeen today has provided an uplift.

They have brought in several new players to back their new boss Derek McInnes, but to keep things sustainable, they could need to offload in the final days of the window.

The likes of Mohamed Diomande and Oliver Antman’s departures have brought in cash, while midfielder Nicolas Raskin could also be leaving.

The transfer window is now in the dying embers and some of their players are attracting interest.

Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez is an ‘outside’ target for Championship side West Ham United, while winger Gassama’s potential exit talks are also gaining traction.

They rejected an offer from Serie A side Parma and Monza this month, but Ligue 1 side Monaco also showed interest.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

It has been suggested that Rangers are open to sanctioning his departure, but are looking to pocket at least €10m.

Rohl, who left the Gers earlier this summer for Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, is now looking to secure the Rangers winger, according to French journalist Santi Aouna.

Rohl’s side have submitted an offer for the Mauritania international, but more clubs are keen to secure his signature.

Gassama started Rangers’ first league win against Aberdeen and won the penalty that Lawrence Shankland smashed in.

The 22-year-old winger joined the Gers from Sheffield Wednesday last summer, with his deal set to run for three more years.

Whether the ex-France Under-20 international will reunite with his ex-Rangers boss before the deadline remains to be seen.