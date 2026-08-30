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Everton are targeting a £9m deal to sign Fulham’s right back Kenny Tete, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

The Toffees have stepped up their transfer businesses with the last few days remaining in the window and they are in negotiations for several departures and arrivals.

Everton could see Beto leaving this summer and they are already in talks with Tottenham Hotspur for a return of Richarlison to Merseyside this summer.

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They have also advanced in their negotiations with Manchester City for Jack Grealish, for whom they are ready to contribute 90 per cent of his salary.

Signing a right-back is on David Moyes’ agenda and Everton were linked with Sunderland’s Trai Hume but that claim has been played down.

Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina is on their shortlist of targets and Everton are also exploring a deal for Fulham’s Kenny Tete.

Tete has been a long-time target for Everton and they made an effort to bring him to the Hill Dickinson stadium, but he extended his contract with the Cottagers.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

They are once again in negotiations with Fulham to sign Tete and Everton are eyeing a £9m deal to secure his signature.

The 30-year-old joined Everton from Lyon in the summer of 2020 and has made 145 appearances for the Cottagers.

His last season with Fulham was marred with injuries and the player only managed to make 22 outings in the Premier League.

Everton have yet to reach an agreement with Fulham and the Merseyside giants will be keen to get the deal over the deal on time.

The Toffees could receive a significant monetary boost as they are in talks with Tottenham for a £60m deal for Iliman Ndiaye, who has started all three games of the season so far.

Beto could also join the departure list with Fiorentina consider him as an alternative for Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee and in the event of Richarlison’s return his game time could be under serious threat.