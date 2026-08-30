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Everton are advancing in the negotiations with Manchester City to bring back Jack Grealish and ‘will cover up to 90 per cent’ of his wages, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Manchester City sanctioned a season-long loan for Grealish to join Everton last term, but his spell at the Hill Dickinson Stadium came to an early end due to an injury.

However, Grealish, during his short stay with the club, managed to impress David Moyes with the veteran tactician looking to bring him back this summer.

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In April, it was suggested that the 30-year-old winger also wants to join Everton but despite the Toffees being linked with him throughout the window, a deal has yet to materialise.

Sunderland also entered the frame with Regis Le Bris looking to add the England international to his midfield and made the Sky Blues an offer to take him on loan with an option to buy him in the future.

However, Grealish already has a destination in mind and made it clear that he wants to join Everton if he leaves Manchester City, boosting the Toffees’ hopes of landing him.

Everton are in negotiations with Enzo Maresca’s side and it has been claimed that they are making progress.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Another loan is on the cards and Everton ‘will cover up to 90 per cent’ of the big wages Grealish takes home at Manchester City.

It is unclear how the deal might be structured given Grealish’s contractual situation at the Etihad.

Last season, Grealish featured 20 times for the Toffees and managed to deliver eight goal contributions before suffering a foot injury late in January.

Everton are in the market to strengthen their attacking department, but have just seen Hull City agreeing a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for target Jean-Matteo Bahoya.

The Toffees also entered into negotiations with Nottingham Forest regarding a departure of their highly rated academy product Harrison Armstrong, but they pulled the plug on the deal to the backlash from the Everton faithful.