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Celtic could have to fork out as much as €4.5m following their agreement to sign midfield whizz kid Joel van den Berg from PSV Eindhoven.

Van den Berg, 19, has been playing for PSV Eindhoven’s youth side, Jong PSV, in the Dutch second tier, the Eerste Divisie.

He was pulled out of the side on Friday after the possibility of a move to Celtic became concrete and matters have progressed rapidly.

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Van den Berg will travel to Glasgow on Monday to be put through his medical by Celtic and will then sign a four-year deal if he comes through the tests.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Celtic have agreed to pay PSV Eindhoven a fee of €3.5m for Van den Berg.

There is a further €1m in add-ons which could be triggered to take the total fee for the midfielder up to the €4.5m mark; it is unclear if there is a sell-on clause.

A move for Van den Berg away from PSV Eindhoven will allow the Dutch giants to then bring in Ayoni Santos from Sparta Rotterdam.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

What Martin O’Neill has in mind for Van den Berg and the level of his first team involvement off the bat remains to be seen.

The Dutchman though will be keen to hit the ground running at Celtic Park and push his way into the reckoning.

Van den Berg’s current contract at PSV Eindhoven still has another two years left to run.

He is a versatile midfielder, who mainly operates as a defensive midfielder, but can play in central midfield or as an attacking midfielder.

The Dutchman will depart PSV Eindhoven having made six senior team appearances for the club, with five in the Eredivisie and one in the Dutch Cup.