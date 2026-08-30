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Fixture: Leeds United vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Brentford for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Leeds have started the season in great fashion, winning their Premier League opener away at Nottingham Forest and then dumping the same opposition out of the EFL Cup.

The Whites have a real feel-good factor around them at the moment, despite still needing to do some business before the transfer window closes.

Beating Brentford would continue that buzz at the club, but the assignment is expected to be a tough one and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has predicted an intense game.

Farke is happy with the progress that Ilia Gruev is making towards full fitness for Leeds, but is determined not to rush him by throwing him back in.

Brentford have also had a positive start to the campaign, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and then thrashing Birmingham City in the EFL Cup.

They will arrive at Elland Road confident they can beat Leeds and this afternoon is a big test for Farke’s side.

Farke goes with James Trafford in goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Brentford, while at the back he picks a three of Tarik Muharemovic, Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol.

The wing-backs for Leeds today are Jayden Bogle and James Justin.

Midfield will be a key area and Leeds go with Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach, while Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Farke has options off the bench to shake up his Leeds United lineup vs Brentford if needed today and those options include Harry Wilson and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United Lineup vs Brentford

Trafford, Bogle, Muharemovic, Rodon, Bijol, Justin, Ampadu, Stach, Okafor, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Cairns, Gudmundsson, Elvedi, Longstaff, Tanaka, Gnonto, James, Wilson, Nmecha