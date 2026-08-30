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Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will take up the post of sporting director at Al Hilal after the summer transfer window.

Hughes has been directing Liverpool’s transfers this summer and trying to recover the club from a disastrous window he oversaw last summer.

The Reds splashed huge sums on the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Witz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, but none failed to make much impact and the side went backwards at a huge rate last term.

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This summer, Liverpool are putting the finishing touches to the arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain and want to follow that up with another winger in Ismaila Sarr.

While taking care of Liverpool’s business now, the future has already been mapped out for Hughes.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, ‘he will be the new sporting director of Al Hilal after the summer transfer window’.

Hughes played a major role in Liverpool selecting former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola to become the new Reds manager this summer.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The jury is out on whether the Spaniard, whose only trophy as a manager is the Cypriot Super Cup, will succeed as Liverpool boss and prove a better pick that his predecessor, Arne Slot.

Al Hilal currently have Italian tactician Simone Inzaghi in charge, while they have been active in the window this summer.

The Saudi Pro League side managed to fight off competition to land Netherlands winger Crysencio Summerville, while they are expected to complete the signing of Ollie Watkins soon.

Watkins flew out to Saudi Arabia in recent days to put the finishing touches to a move to the Kingdom Arena.

It remains to be seen if Hughes will push Al Hilal to move for any players on the books at Liverpool in the winter transfer window.