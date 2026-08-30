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Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto ‘is taking big strides’ towards a late move away from Elland Road to Fiorentina.

Struggling to convince Daniel Farke to hand him starts at Elland Road, a move away from Leeds to get his career back on track has become an increasing possibility for Gnonto.

Several clubs have looked at signing him from Leeds, including German club Freiburg, but with the end of the window rapidly approaching, Gnonto is still in Yorkshire.

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Fiorentina have been linked with Gnonto, but are signing winger Alieu Njie from Torino, which has cast doubt over also signing the Whites star.

It would appear though that a move to La Viola is still potentially on the cards for Gnonto.

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Canicchio, Gnonto ‘is taking big strides towards Fiorentina’.

Gnonto is keen to make the move to Italy, being in the curious position of having been capped by Italy but never having played in Serie A.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

That is something the winger could well change with a move to Fiorentina.

Fiorentina did business with Leeds in the winter transfer window earlier this year when they took Jack Harrison to Italy on loan.

Harrison did not do enough to convince the Serie A side to sign him on a permanent basis and he was shipped out of Leeds this summer to the MLS.

On what terms Gnonto might move to Fiorentina remains to be seen, but La Viola could well favour a loan to get a close look at his qualities first before committing to a transfer fee.

With Gnonto’s contract at Leeds running until 2028, a loan switch is something which could potentially work for the Whites too.

Fiorentina have been busy in the transfer window this summer and sporting director Fabio Paratici is now trying to get Gnonto in through the door too.