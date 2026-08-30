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The potential moves for Iliman Ndiaye to Tottenham Hotspur and Richarlison to Everton are ‘not there quite yet’, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

The north London club have shown little improvement in the new campaign, despite having spent over £300m on new players.

Spurs have been defeated by Brentford and Newcastle United, while conceding five goals and scoring none in the process in their first two league games.

Adding in attack has been a key consideration for Roberto De Zerbi and the club are continuing to work hard in that area.

Even though Tottenham have signed Omar Marmoush and Savio from Manchester City, they have set their eyes on another Premier League star.

Everton’s in-demand Senegalese winger Ndiaye is the player they want and they are in talks with the Merseyside club for him.

Brazilian striker Richarlison could also return to the Toffees in a separate deal, but it has been suggested that neither deal is quite done yet.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal were keen on Ndiaye late last month, but Everton’s asking price made them pull the plug on the deal.

Manchester City also eyed the 26-year-old Everton man, but they are pushing to sign Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo from Liverpool; Spurs look to be missing out on the Netherlands star which may well explain the move for Ndiaye.

Ndiaye’s current deal does not expire for another three years at the Hill Dickinson, but he could be on his way in the coming days.

Spurs could also offload Richarlison to Everton, as the Brazilian is currently in the final year of his contract.

The 29-year-old forward had a fantastic four-year spell at Everton, where he directly contributed to 68 goals in 152 games across all competitions.

Whether Spurs and Everton will be able to oversee Richarlison and Ndiaye change alliances by Tuesday remains to be seen.