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Nottingham Forest have ‘absolutely no intention’ of selling full-back Ola Aina before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Max Scott.

Aina has been linked with being of interest to Everton before the transfer window slams shut.

David Moyes does not want to be left with a shortage of options in the full-back department and Everton have stepped up their hunt to meet their manager’s demands in the few days of the window.

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They have been looking at several options, including Fulham’s Kenny Tete, who could cost £9m.

Forest full-back Ola Aina has been on Everton’s list of targets this season and it was suggested that they are in negotiations with the Tricky Trees for his signature.

Everton were also monitoring Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz, but Oliver Glasner’s side agreed a £22m deal with the Eagles for his signature.

Munoz’s arrival could provide more competition from Aina in Forest’s full-back department and his game time could be under threat.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Despite that though, Nottingham Forest have ‘absolutely no intention’ of letting Aina go before the window closes.

Nottingham Forest have just seen a swoop to bring in Harrison Armstrong from Everton collapse.

Due to the unrest among Everton fans regarding Armstrong’s potential departure, the Merseyside hierarchy decided to pull the plug on the deal.

Forest could well be busy before the transfer window closes, as they look to give Glasner all the tools he needs to produce a successful season.

And for now it appears that Aina is still very much part of the Austrian’s thinking at the City Ground for this season.

Nottingham Forest got their first point of the season at the weekend with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool and their next fixture will be after the window has closed, as they play host to Tottenham Hotspur.