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Liverpool have been boosted in the chase for Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr as Al Ittihad are now ‘officially out of the race’.

The Reds have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for winger Bradley Barcola, who is expected to complete his move to Anfield before the window closes.

Another winger is wanted by Liverpool though, especially as Cody Gakpo could well move on to Manchester City.

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They have been making efforts to land Sarr from Crystal Palace, though the Eagles are not keen on selling him.

The initial conversation between the two clubs did not last long as Palace made their stance clear on Sarr, but they could still cash in on him.

Sarr is pushing to complete a move to Liverpool, who have now entered advanced talks with Palace to iron out an agreement.

And Liverpool have received a big boost as Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, who have been looming large as real competition, are ‘officially out of the race’, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

With a move to Saudi Arabia now off the table, Liverpool now look in a strong position to sign Sarr and they are putting together a fresh offer which they hope will do the trick.

Sarr has long been on the radar at Anfield and is admired by Liverpool.

Losing the Senegal international would be a big blow for Crystal Palace however and with little time to bring a replacement in through the door.

It remains to be seen how much Liverpool now offer for Sarr and whether the sum is acceptable to Palace.

Crystal Palace may well look at how much Liverpool would be in line to bring in from selling Gakpo and use it to inform their thinking.