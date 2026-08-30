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Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr ‘has officially requested to leave Crystal Palace‘ as he looks to complete a move to Anfield.

Andoni Iraola’s side have been moving to try to bring Sarr to Merseyside, but their initial attempts were met with short shrift from the Eagles.

Sarr is seen as the transfer piece that can fall into place and allow Cody Gakpo to complete a big money move to Manchester City.

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Bradley Barcola is set to be in through the door from Paris Saint-Germain, but Liverpool want a second winger before they will allow Gakpo to depart.

Sarr is increasingly the winger they want and they have been trying to make progress on a move, amid Palace now looking for between €75m and €80m.

They received a recent boost as Al Ittihad are now not in the mix.

Liverpool have offered €60m, but now the ante has been upped as, according to French journalist Lassana Camara, Sarr ‘has officially requested to leave Crystal Palace’.

The Senegalese winger has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool on a five-year deal, until 2031.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

The ball is now very much in Crystal Palace’s court, with the Eagles having a player who clearly wants to be allowed to move before the window slams shut.

Sarr, 28, joined Crystal Palace from French giants Marseille in 2024 and has impressed during his time at Selhurst Park.

He previously played in England for Watford between 2019 and 2023, when the Hornets were in and out of the Premier League.

If Crystal Palace do sign off on a late move for Sarr then they may well need to swing into action to find a replacement.

Dwight McNeil completed a move to Selhurst Park earlier this summer, but with Brennan Johnson going the other way, attacking numbers at the Eagles were not boosted.

Sarr was not involved in Crystal Palace’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Friday night.