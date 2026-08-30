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Southampton ‘are in talks’ with Spanish side Elche as they try to replace Aston Villa bound Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Saints are set to lose the services of key defender Harwood-Bellis before the transfer window closes, with Aston Villa pushing hard to get a deal over the line.

Villa lost Ezri Konsa earlier this summer and signing a new centre-back is a priority for Unai Emery in the next two days.

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Harwood-Bellis’ departure will be a blow for Southampton and they are now working to land a replacement, with their preferred option being spotted in Spain.

They ‘are in talks’ with Spanish side Elche for defender David Affengruber, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Elche are not opposed to letting Affengruber move to Saints and are hoping to bring in a fee of €12m from his sale.

How much Southampton have indicated they might be willing to pay for the Austrian is unclear, but it is suggested a deal could potentially be done for the cheaper price of €10m.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Affengruber, an Austria international, moved to Elche from Austrian side Sturm Graz in the summer of 2024.

The centre-back was included in Austria’s squad for the World Cup earlier this summer.

Affengruber came through the youth set-up at Red Bull Salzburg, playing for their feeder club FC Liefering, before returning to Red Bull Salzburg but struggling for game time.

He was snapped up by Sturm Graz, where he quickly became a regular fixture.

Affengruber helped Elche win promotion from La Liga 2 during his first season at the club and then made 36 appearances in La Liga last season.

This term he has already turned out on three occasions for Elche and has a further two years left on his contract at the Spanish side.