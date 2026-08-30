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Fulham have gone back in with a new offer to sign Rennes centre-back Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, but again it has been knocked back by the Ligue 1 club.

The Cottagers have identified the 20-year-old as a top prospect and are trying as hard as they can to bring him to Craven Cottage.

Earlier this summer they put a bid of €28m on the table for Rennes to consider, but saw it rejected by the French side, whose preference is to keep the Morocco international.

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Now, with not long left in the window, they have ‘submitted a new bid’ for Ait Boudlal, according to French outlet Onze Mondial.

The new offer for the defender comes in at €35m plus add-ons, a significant improvement on the first proposal, but it has been rejected.

Rennes are in no mood to let the defensive prospect depart this summer and rather than selling him they are instead focused on locking him down on a new, longer, contract at the club.

Fulham will now have to consider what they want to do and whether it is worthwhile making a third and improved offer for the centre-back.

Season Position 2025–26 11th 2024–25 11th 2023–24 13th 2022–23 10th 2021–22 1st (Championship, champions) Fulham’s last five league finishes

The Cottagers may well need to switch their attentions elsewhere given just how firm Rennes have been about not cashing in on him.

Ait Boudlal came through the youth system in Morocco’s national youth academy and was signed by Rennes in the summer of 2024.

He was sent out to get experience on loan at Ligue 2 side Amiens in the 2025 winter transfer window.

Last term served as his breakthrough at Rennes, with 21 outings across the course of the season and two goals.

Ait Boudlal, whose current deal with Rennes runs until the summer of 2028, has already played twice in Ligue 1 for the club this term.