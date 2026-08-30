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United States striker Folarin Balogun ‘wants to join Everton‘, with the Toffees having now gone in with a bid for his services to Ligue 1 club Monaco.

Everton are picking up the pace in the closing days of the summer transfer window, but were forced to call off plans to sell Harrison Armstrong to Nottingham Forest.

A £40m deal was in the offing for Armstrong to make the move to the City Ground, however a backlash from the Toffees fans saw Everton pull the plug.

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As an alternative, Everton are selling Iliman Ndiaye to Tottenham Hotspur, while they are set to sign Richarlison in a separate deal.

The Brazilian will cost a fixed fee of £25m, while the total could go up to £35m if add-ons are met.

David Moyes is keen on more than just Richarlison though and Everton have put in a bid of over £15m for United States hitman Balogun, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Balogun is on the books at Ligue 1 side Monaco and has drawn interest from England this summer, with Tottenham especially keen.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

With Spurs having landed Omar Marmoush and Savio, while Ndiaye will join them, the route to N17 for Balogun looks blocked.

He now ‘wants to join Everton’ and is keen for the move to the Hill Dickinson to go through.

Balogun has already agreed terms on a contract with Everton and is now waiting to see the Toffees thrash out a fee with Monaco.

The clock is ticking and Monaco have not been too enthusiastic about cashing in on the striker this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain raised the idea of signing Balogun during talks with Monaco for Maghnes Akliouche.

Whether PSG still intend to swoop for Balogun is unclear, but Everton have fired the starting gun on their own bid to bring in the attacker before the window closes.