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Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic is set to join LASK Linz on a free transfer and he is expected to be in Austria today to complete his move.

The 27-year-old centre forward joined Wolves from Bundesliga club Stuttgart in the summer of 2022, but since arriving, he has featured on just 16 occasions for the Midlands outfit, with injuries hitting him hard.

Kalajdzic joined LASK Linz on a season-long loan last summer and featured 23 times, netting six goals and laying on seven assists.

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The Wolves star’s performances managed to impress LASK Linz sporting director Dino Buric, who hailed Kalajdzic as an incredible player.

Kalajdzic returned to Molineux after the expiry of his loan spell, but he has been widely expected to move on this summer, amid interest from several clubs.

He has entered the final year of his contract with Wolves and Kalajdzic is keen to move on from the Old Gold.

Now after a summer of uncertainty regarding his future, the centre forward is now set to join LASK Linz on a free transfer, according to German journalist Eric Niederseer.

The striker is accepting a ‘major salary sacrifice’ in order to head to LASK Linz.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Despite having a year left on his contract, the Midlands outfit have agreed to let him leave on a free transfer, which sees an end to the 29-year-old’s four-season association with the club.

Kalajdzic is expected to arrive in Linz today to finalise his move and it is suggested that he is being offered a long-term contract.

The player was keen to return to LASK Linz, as the club helped him rediscover his form and he managed to get back in the Austria national team.

Wolves early in the window brought in Raul Gimenez to strengthen their attacking department and it remains to be seen whether, after Kalajdzic’s departure, they will look to bring in a centre forward.

It has also been suggested that young attacker Mateus Mane is drawing attention from the Premier League, with Leeds United monitoring his situation.