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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr will need to feature in more than 50 per cent of Juventus’ matches for the obligation to make his loan permanent to be triggered.

Spurs have significantly reshaped their midfield, bringing in Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, while Conor Gallagher also arrived in the January window, leaving Roberto De Zerbi with a crowded engine room.

Sarr is understood to have fallen down De Zerbi’s pecking order, with several clubs monitoring his situation over the past month.

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Juventus have emerged as the frontrunners, with the Italian giants in advanced talks with Tottenham over a move for the midfielder despite interest from Galatasaray and Nottingham Forest.

Everton had also considered a move for the Senegal international, although their interest failed to develop into anything concrete.

The Old Lady are set to take Sarr in a deal worth €30m overall, with the midfielder joining on a €3m loan before a €27m redemption clause that can become an obligation if Juventus qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League.

However, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the obligation would also require the Senegal international to feature in more than 50 per cent of the Bianconeri’s matches to be triggered.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Sarr will earn €3m per season plus bonuses and, should Juventus make the move permanent, will sign a four-year contract with the Turin club.

The 23-year-old is understood to be travelling to Italy today to complete his medical and final formalities ahead of the loan move.

He will find a familiar face waiting for him in Guglielmo Vicario, who completed a loan move earlier this month and has been handed the task of guarding the Bianconeri goal.

Sarr’s current Tottenham contract runs until the summer of 2030, but if he reaches the required appearance threshold in Turin, he could have played his final minutes in a Spurs shirt.

The Senegal international has never played in Serie A but brings 200 appearances for Tottenham and Ligue 1 side Metz, experience that could make him a valuable addition to Luciano Spalletti’s midfield.