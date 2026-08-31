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Aston Villa striker and Ipswich Town target Tammy Abraham has been offered to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

The 28-year-old centre forward joined Aston Villa from Besiktas in the January transfer window and the transfer saw Yasin Ozcan going the other way as part of the deal.

Abraham failed to secure a spot in the Villa starting lineup however and started only two games out of 12 Premier League outings for the Birmingham outfit, though he did give Unai Emery extra squad depth.

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He has yet to feature in the Premier League so far for Emery’s side and is down the pecking order.

Aston Villa have brought in Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea to their set-up, and Ollie Watkins has departed the club, which has left Abraham and Brian Madjo as the only back up options at the disposal of Emery.

However, the 28-year-old is on Ipswich Town’s agenda and Gary O’Neill’s side have been working on a loan deal for the centre forward.

The Tractor Boys have already added Chuba Akpom and Emersonn to their attacking department and are looking to introduce some experience in that area.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Now, according to Turkish outlet Spor Depor, Aston Villa star Abraham has been offered to Trabzonspor.

The Turkish giants have already added Mohamed Salah on a free transfer this summer and could look to add Abraham, who has experience playing in Turkey.

It is, however, unclear whether Villa will be ready to sanction the departure of the Ipswich target in the ongoing window, which might create a shortage in the striking department.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will go back in the market to bring in another centre forward before they sanction a move for Abraham.

The 28-year-old has four more years left on his current deal with Villa and it remains to be seen whether Ipswich step up their hunt for the former Chelsea star in the last two days of the window.

Villa have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Ibrahim Mbaye to stregthen their forward department and they are closing in on signing Taylor Harwood-Belis to add to their defence.