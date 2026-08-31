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Celtic are putting Parma midfielder Oliver Sorensen through a medical ahead of completing a loan move for the Serie A star to Parkhead.

The Bhoys are keen to add another piece to their engine room before the window closes as Martin O’Neill looks to round out his squad.

The Hoops have already reached an agreement to bring in young midfielder Joel van den Berg from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven in a deal that could go up to €4.5m.

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The Glasgow giants have also knocked on Torino’s door in recent hours over Gvidas Gineitis, although the Italian outfit have yet to make a decision on his future.

Celtic have now shifted their focus towards another Serie A midfielder, in the shape of Sorensen.

The 24-year-old only joined Parma last summer but is already set for another move, with the Bhoys reaching an agreement over a season-long loan that includes an option to buy if he impresses in Glasgow.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, a ‘medical check is under way’ for Sorensen ahead of completing his move to Celtic.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

With the major details settled, ‘the contract just needs to be signed’ before the midfielder can kick off his Celtic career, with an official announcement expected to follow.

The finer points of the agreement, including the cost of the loan, the value of the option to buy and whether it could be automatically triggered by appearance-related conditions, are yet to be clarified.

Sorensen played in 34 Serie A games last term for Parma, picking up good experience in the process and is rated as a quick midfielder who also has a good eye for a goal.

Parma snapped him up from Danish side FC Midtjylland.