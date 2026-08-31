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Celtic are showing interest in landing young Chelsea talent Kendry Paez on loan, but ‘would have to prove’ they can give him game time, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The exciting Ecuador international winger spent the first half of last term on loan at Chelsea’s sister side Strasbourg, in France, before spending the second half in Argentina with River Plate.

Chelsea brought Paez back from River Plate early as they were unhappy with the game time he was getting.

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The Blues want to be sure about minutes on the pitch for the 19-year-old this summer and it looks to be a key consideration in signing off on any move.

He has been offered to Blackburn Rovers, though they prefer former Bhoy Patrick Roberts if that deal is possible, while Celtic are on red alert over Paez.

Celtic though ‘would have to prove’ that Paez can get enough game time if Chelsea are to sign off on a move to Scotland for the Ecuador international.

Whether Celtic would be willing to give game time guarantees and face possible financial penalties, or a January termination of the loan, if they are not met is unclear.

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Paez though is rated as a hugely exciting prospect and has already won 27 caps for Ecuador at international level despite his tender years.

Chelsea beat off big competition to land him, with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United amongst the clubs keen on Paez.

Celtic are stepping up the transfer pace as the end of the window approaches and are snapping up Dutch whizz kid Joel van den Berg from PSV Eindhoven.

He will cost an initial €3.5m, with a further €1m in add-ons.

Parma midfielder Oliver Sorensen is also set to join, on a loan deal, while Reo Hatate could move on from Celtic Park.

Celtic have a number of wing options, which they added to this summer by landing Camilo Duran and Haissem Hassan, respectively, and Chelsea may well take that into account when deciding about Paez.

However, a move to Celtic would give Paez the chance to play in the Europa League, which Chelsea could well be enthusiastic about.