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German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are continuing their work to bring back Nottingham Forest forward Arnaud Kalimuendo on loan.

Forest brought in Kalimuendo from French side Rennes last summer, beating off competition from a number of other clubs, but he struggled to impress.

A decision was made to loan him to Eintracht Frankfurt in the winter window and that move worked out well for the striker.

He made 19 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit last season while racking up seven goal contributions and despite suggestions that Eintracht Frankfurt were looking to make his move permanent by triggering the option in his deal, he returned to the City Ground following the expiry of his loan deal.

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Oliver Glasner’s side have brought in Liam Delap from Chelsea by paying a hefty fee and Kalimuendo’s future at the club looks uncertain.

The centre forward has been linked with a move away from the Tricky Trees since the early days of the window with Real Betis among his suitors, but Forest’s asking price changed their mind.

Now with the last few days remaining in the window, Fiorentina have emerged as an option for Kalimuendo, as they bid to strengthen in attack.

Fiorentina are closing in on signing Beto from Everton and Willy Gnonto from Leeds United, but may want more additions.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Eintracht Frankfurt had and option to make his move permanent in the summer but they did not opt for it but the German side have not given up on signing the Frenchman.

According to German daily Bild (via German journalist Christopher Michael), Eintracht Frankfurt are still continuing their efforts to secure the signature of Forest star Kalimuendo.

It has been suggested that the door has been opened now for the 24-year-old to return to Eintracht Frankfurt and the Bundesliga outfit are discussing a loan with an option to buy deal.

In June, it was suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt secured a nod from Kalimuendo regarding a return but they still have to agree a deal with Nottingham Forest.

Kalimuendo has four more years left on his current contract and now Eintracht Frankfurt are in a race against the time to secure a deal with Glasner’s side for his signature.