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A move away from Wolves for goalkeeper Jose Sa is ‘gaining strength’, with Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano exploring a deal for the shot-stopper.

Cesar Peixoto’s side has recently welcomed Joao Virginia and John Ruddy as additions between the sticks, casting fresh doubt over Sa’s future at Molineux.

Sam Johnstone is already on the books of the Old Gold as another option in goal if needed.

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Back in June, suitors had already emerged for the Portuguese, with Trabzonspor among those showing interest, although that avenue failed to develop beyond the early stages.

Now, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Sa has been identified as an option for Rayo Vallecano ‘in the last few hours’, with the pursuit ‘gaining strength’ towards a potential deal.

Rayo Vallecano had previously been exploring a move for Osasuna custodian Aitor Fernandez, but that pursuit has failed to gather momentum, while Luis Maximiano has also been taken out of the equation, prompting them to turn their attention towards Sa.

Whether the Spanish outfit can secure an agreement with Wolves remains to be seen, while Sa is entering the final year of his contract at Molineux and, despite a further one-year extension option, this summer could represent the ideal opportunity for the Old Gold to cash in.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

The 33-year-old has featured three times for the Old Gold so far this season and managed to keep a clean sheet against Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, David Moller Wolfe could also be on his way out of Molineux, although Wolves are yet to give their final approval for his proposed move to Hamburg.

The German side have been standing by to sign the defender and it remains to be seen if they will be able to do so before the window closes.

Wolves are set for potentially a crunch clash next time out, with West Ham United the opponents at the London Stadium.

They then face another tough test on Sunday as they pay a visit to Birmingham City.