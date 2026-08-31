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Celtic made a bid for Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis over the weekend, but it was ‘deemed too low’ by the Serie A side.

The Bhoys have been in the market for midfield additions and as deadline day approaches, are in the process of wrapping two up.

Celtic are set to sign Oliver Sorensen from Italian side Parma on a loan deal and the midfielder is undergoing his medical before his move to Parkhead.

A move has also been agreed for PSV Eindhoven’s Joel van den Berg and he has been going through his medical checks; it could cost €4.5m in total.

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Gineitis has been a key midfield target for Celtic, but it appears he will not be moving to Glasgow.

Celtic did make a bid for the Lithuania international over the weekend, but ‘the offer was deemed too low’, according to Italian outlet Toro Goal.

Unless Celtic improve the bid then Torino will keep hold of Gineitis beyond the transfer window, which looks likely to happen now as the Bhoys have other midfielders lined up.

The 22-year-old is a regular in Torino’s starting eleven, having made three appearances in the new season, and has also provided an assist.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

Gineitis arrived at Torino from SPAL on deadline day of the 2022 winter transfer window, and under his current contract is tied to the club until 2029.

Torino were looking for around €10m for him earlier in the window and it is unclear if that price did drop a little.

Celtic are sure to keep Gineitis on their radar, having identified him as someone who fits the profile of player they like.

It is possible Martin O’Neill’s men could rekindle their interest in the winter transfer window, but another move this summer looks to be off the table for the Bhoys.

Now all eyes will be on how Sorensen and Van den Berg add to O’Neill’s options in the engine room in the coming weeks.