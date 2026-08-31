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Sunderland star Abdoullah Ba could still make a move to Turkish outfit Sivasspor as it ‘remains a possibility’, according to journalist James Copley.

The 23-year-old has been on the Black Cats’ books since 2022 but has never quite managed to make himself a fixture at the Stadium of Light.

The midfielder also spent six months on loan with French outfit Dunkerque, making the move during last winter’s window, although that spell ultimately proved underwhelming.

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Since returning, Ba has yet to make a first-team appearance, further reflecting that he has no future in Regis Le Bris’ plans.

The Frenchman has one year remaining on his contract on Wearside, having moved closer to a switch to League One outfit Peterborough United earlier in the window, only for the proposed deal to ultimately collapse.

However, Ba’s departure from the Stadium of Light still ‘remains a possibility’ before the window closes, with Sivasspor providing a potential route out for the midfielder.

Whether the Turkish outfit can take their pursuit to a concrete stage remains unclear, while Ba could welcome a fresh challenge in an effort to reignite his career.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Sunderland would likewise be open to sanctioning Ba’s departure, leaving the next steps to be shaped by negotiations with Sivasspor.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats appear to have decided not to proceed with their swoop for attacker Igor Paixao, with the Brazilian set to remain at Marseille.

The Black Cats are still looking to do business and could well switch their focus elsewhere, with Lyon winger Malick Fofana continuing to be linked with a move to the club.

They have been facing competition for Fofana from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, but the Germans are now no longer in the race.

Sunderland could have to deal with a late approach for key striker Brian Brobbey, with interest in the Dutchman coming from Cesc Fabregas’ Como.