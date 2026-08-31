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Newcastle United now look set to sign Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille, with a fee agreed, while the winger ‘has said yes’ to the move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies have been busy chasing down a number of targets to get more bodies through the door before the window shuts.

Lille wide-man Fernandez-Pardo emerged as a key target, but the early indications were that convincing the French side to sell would be difficult.

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Atletico Madrid and RB Lepizig both tried, but eventually backed off, with a fee of €70m banded about as being needed to change president Olivier Letang’s view.

Newcastle had a bid of around €40m knocked back, however they did not call off the pursuit.

Now the Magpies have an agreement on a fee, which is of a fixed €60m plus add-ons, to bring Fernandez-Pardo to the Premier League.

They have also crucially convinced Fernandez-Pardo, who has said yes to the project on offer under Matthias Jaissle at St James’ Park.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Fernandez-Pardo will now fly to England today in order to undergo his medical checks and then pen a Newcastle contract.

The winger will be a big addition to the squad at St James’ Park and at the age of just 22, also fits within the profile the club have been looking at.

Newcastle accelerated discussions for the Belgium international over the weekend and will be delighted it now looks like they are getting their man.

The news will only add to the feel-good factor currently at St James’ Park, following a superb win away at big spending Tottenham Hotspur.

Given Sandro Tonali played for Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening, the victory in north London was fiercely celebrated by the Newcastle fans.

Soon, with Fernandez-Pardo in through the door, they will have another reason for celebration.