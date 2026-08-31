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Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi have placed Rangers attacker Bojan Miovski on their radar with the transfer deadline looming.

The Gers signed Lawrence Shankland in May after his contract with Hearts expired, bringing the striker to Ibrox on a two-year deal and handing him the captain’s armband for the new season.

Rangers are now eyeing another forward in Ligue 2 side Rodez’s Ibrahima Balde, although the Scots face competition from a Ligue 1 outfit for his signature.

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Kevin Kelsy is also poised to arrive from MLS side Portland Timbers, adding another option to Derek McInnes’ attacking ranks.

With Youssef Chermiti sidelined by a long-term injury, Rangers also have Ryan Naderi and Miovski on the books, although the latter could yet attract interest before the window closes.

With just over 24 hours remaining in the window, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, the North Macedonian hitman is on Genclerbirligi’s radar.

The Ankara outfit are searching for a new frontman and have identified the Rangers striker alongside Udinese’s Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Nuno Da Costa of Basaksehir as potential options.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The 27-year-old joined Rangers from Girona last summer and still has three years remaining on his contract, but has struggled for game time under McInnes, managing just 30 minutes of action so far.

It remains to be seen whether Genclerbirligi will make a move before the deadline and, should they do so, whether Miovski would be open to the switch or prefer to wait until the next window.

Rangers also have plenty of interest surrounding winger Djeidi Gassama, with former manager Danny Rohl’s Red Bull Salzburg and Monaco both keeping tabs on the attacker.

There could yet be plenty of movement at Ibrox before the window slams shut, with Miovski one to watch should concrete interest arrive from Turkey.

Rangers are also, ironically, trying to sign a player from Turkey in the shape of their former winger Vaclav Cerny.