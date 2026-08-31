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An unnamed Bundesliga club tried to hijack Nick Woltemade’s imminent move to Juventus, but the Old Lady have agreed everything with Newcastle United to see the loan go through, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Magpies have lost the likes of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, which was topped off by the departure of Eddie Howe.

Multiple players have snubbed them this summer as well, but Newcastle stayed the course to sign a host of top young talents and appointed Matthias Jaissle to take charge.

New boss Jaissle has got Newcastle up and running, as they drew against Liverpool, while handing a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle are now set to secure highly rated winger Matias Fernandez-Pardo, and they have agreed to add a future sell-on clause to his deal as well.

There are set to be exits though as Newcastle seek to trim the squad and further balance the books, and it appears that big money signing Woltemade will be on the move.

It emerged on Monday that personal terms had not been agreed with Juventus, but now the tall forward is on his way to Italy, with a breakthrough on that front.

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Juventus have an agreement on a loan deal with Newcastle for Woltemade and are looking to now complete the signing on deadline day.

However, there was a late attempt from Germany to hijack Juventus’ swoop.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were not the clubs to make that attempt; Bayern Munich have held a long-term interest in the forward.

Newcastle paid a massive £65m guaranteed fee for the 24-year-old striker, who started life on Tyneside brilliantly.

But after his initial purple patch, he massively struggled to find his form and was replaced by William Osula.

Serie A giants Juventus will pay a £3.5m loan fee for the German striker and Woltemade will hope to find his best form.

Whether the Magpies will move for a new striker in the dying embers of the window, or Yoane Wissa and Osula will be trusted until at least the winter window, remains to be seen.