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Leeds United look set to miss out on Mykhailo Mudryk, who is closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The north Londoners have made another terrible start to their current campaign, following two losses in their first two league games.

Even though they beat Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup, Spurs have looked off the pace in the Premier League so far.

A host of new players have joined the club this summer, but Roberto De Zerbi is keen on adding a left-winger before Tuesday night.

Spurs have been trying to sign Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, but the potential switch of Richarlison to the Merseyside club was a key part of it and that may not happen at this stage.

Manchester City are going for the Toffees winger after Liverpool chose to keep hold of Cody Gakpo, who was a concrete target for the north Londoners too.

However, with very little time left in the window, Tottenham have set their eyes on Chelsea’s out-of-favour wide attacker Mudryk, who only became available after serving a doping ban for more than a year.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

However, the 25-year-old attacker is wanted by multiple clubs, and Leeds are one of his persistent suitors.

The Stamford Bridge outfit rejected two loan bids from the Yorkshire giants, even though he was open to an Elland Road move.

The Whites still hold their interest in him, but Tottenham’s entry has made the situation tough, as the Ukrainian attacker is eager to make a move to north London.

And it has been suggested that Mudryk’s potential switch to Spurs is very close now, as only a few details remain following club-to-club talks.

Chelsea agreed to an £89m package for the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk man three years ago; he played under De Zerbi at the Ukrainian giants.

Leeds will now need to turn their attention to other targets, as Mudryk looks ever closer to a Tottenham move.