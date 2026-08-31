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Celtic are now poised to miss out on right-back target Yukinari Sugawara, who is set to sign for Cagliari from Southampton on an initial loan agreement.

The Bhoys are in the market for a right-back following Alistair Johnston’s injury in the game against Kilmarnock and he will be out of action until October.

It has been suggested that Martin O’Neill’s side are desperate to sign a right-back and they have even been looking at potential loan options as well.

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Southampton’s Sugawara is also on their radar and Celtic have been showing concrete interest in signing the Japanese international.

However, the Southampton star is a hot prospect in the market and Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven and Bundesliga club Werder Bremen are among his admirers.

There has been a development though and Sugawara will be heading to Italy’s Serie A to continue his career.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Cagliari are set to sign Sugawara on a season-long loan agreement.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

The agreement for the 26-year-old will also contain an obligation to buy, which effectively means his Southampton spell is at an end, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

It is unclear what level the obligation is at, but it seems Celtic are missing out on an experienced defender who could have slotted in at right-back immediately.

Sugawara joined Werder Bremen on loan last season where he impressed with his performances, making 31 appearances while racking up six assists as well.

Werder Bremen had an option to make Sugawara’s move to Bundesliga permanent, but the club hierarchy decided against triggering it, as they deemed the fee to be too high.

His performances for the Bundesliga giants earned him a spot in the Japan international squad for the 2026 World Cup, where he featured in all four games for his national team.

Now with the transfer window set to this week, Celtic are in a race against time to bring in a right-back.