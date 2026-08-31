Zak Mauger/Getty Images

Rangers are now facing fresh competition for striker target Ibrahima Balde, who is being pursued by Ligue 1 side FC Lorient.

The Gers’ start to the new season has been far from ideal, as they were knocked out of the Conference League qualifiers by Jablonec last week, with their performance labelled ‘a shambles’.

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers secured their first victory in their third league game, beating Aberdeen 1-0 on Sunday, in what will be a huge boost to Derek McInnes and buy him some time.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Now, with the summer transfer window in its final stages, the Light Blues are looking to bolster their squad by making quality additions.

Strengthening their attack has been one of Rangers’ priorities this summer, with the club already securing the signatures of Lawrence Shankland, Kim Min-su and Daisuke Yokota, while Kevin Kelsy is poised to join from Portland Timbers in the MLS.

The Gers are looking to further bolster their attack before the window shuts, and have been keen on Balde, who first emerged as a target for the Ibrox side last week.

However, with fresh developments emerging, it appears the Scottish giants will not have it all their own way if they want to bring in the Frenchman.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

According to French outlet Onze Mondial, Ligue 1 side Lorient have ‘activated their pursuit’ of Balde.

The 23-year-old striker, who currently plays for Ligue 2 side Rodez, came into the spotlight following his superb start to the new season, having scored five goals in four appearances so far.

Those displays have convinced suitors of his qualities and Lorient feel confident that Balde can handle the step up to Ligue 1.

Whether Rangers will go for Balde now, with Kelsy set to join, remains to be seen, but the Gers could also sanction a number of departures before the window closes.

Djeidi Gassama is very much in demand, with Red Bull Salzburg, where Danny Rohl is in charge, recently having made a firm move for his signature.

Ross McCausland also has interest, with no fewer than four sides keen.